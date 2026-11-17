Visa and Mastercard seek approval for $38 billion swipe-fee settlement
Visa and Mastercard are trying to get court approval for a $38 billion settlement after being accused of charging merchants too much in swipe fees.
The deal, still waiting on a judge's decision, would mean lower transaction fees for businesses and let them pick which cards they accept by ending the "Honor All Cards" rule.
Merchants could save $38B, retailers object
If approved, more than 12 million merchants could save big, up to $38 billion by 2031 thanks to temporary fee cuts.
But not everyone is convinced: major retailers like Walmart and groups such as the National Retail Federation objected to the settlement.
attorney Mithun Mansinghani called out the plan for not boosting competition or giving businesses real choices on card fees.
Supporters argue it'll help by lowering costs.