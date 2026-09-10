Visa, Mastercard, Ant International develop KYA to verify AI agents
Visa, Mastercard, and Ant International are working together on a new Know-Your-Agent interoperability framework.
Their goal? To make sure payments handled by artificial intelligence (AI) agents (think bots that buy things for you) are secure and trustworthy.
As AI starts doing more than just recommending stuff and actually making purchases, the payment industry needs better ways to check if these digital agents are legit.
KYA leverages Visa and Mastercard protocols
The KYA system will help card networks, wallets, and online platforms spot trustworthy AI agents while keeping their own security checks in place.
By using existing tech like Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Mastercard's Verifiable Intent, this collaboration aims to reduce integration costs and provide greater visibility into risks.
It should also make agent-driven commerce easier as more people let AI handle their transactions.