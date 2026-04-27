Visa names Suresh Sethi group country manager India South Asia Business Apr 27, 2026

Visa announced that Suresh Sethi is stepping in as the new group country manager for India and South Asia.

He will be overseeing Visa's business across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, taking over from Sandeep Ghosh, who is moving on to other things.

Sethi will be working out of Mumbai and reporting to Stephen Karpin, Visa's regional president for Asia Pacific.