Visage Lines revenue jumps 139% to ₹635cr, EBITDA positive ₹2cr

Most of the money came from Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, which together made up over 91% of operating revenue.

Their digital arm, 100Days, doubled its earnings to ₹48 crore.

Advertising costs did go up by 55%, now making up nearly a quarter of total spending.

To fuel future plans (including a possible IPO), Visage Lines raised ₹136 crore from investors last November and ended March with healthier cash reserves: ₹96 crore out of current assets worth ₹313 crore.