Visage Lines revenue jumps 139% to ₹635cr, EBITDA positive ₹2cr
Bombay Shaving Company's parent Visage Lines just pulled off a huge win: revenue jumped 139% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), hitting ₹635 crore compared to ₹266 crore in FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025).
Thanks to strong sales across its brands, the company finally posted a positive adjusted EBITDA of ₹2 crore and cut its net loss by 85%, down to ₹9 crore.
Visage digital arm 100Days doubles earnings
Most of the money came from Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, which together made up over 91% of operating revenue.
Their digital arm, 100Days, doubled its earnings to ₹48 crore.
Advertising costs did go up by 55%, now making up nearly a quarter of total spending.
To fuel future plans (including a possible IPO), Visage Lines raised ₹136 crore from investors last November and ended March with healthier cash reserves: ₹96 crore out of current assets worth ₹313 crore.