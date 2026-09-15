Visa's Suresh Sethi at Global Fintech Fest highlights AI trust
India's digital payments are getting a major upgrade with AI now making more decisions behind the scenes.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia at Visa, highlighted how building trust is key as AI starts handling more of our transactions, making sure people, shops, and systems all feel secure using these new tools.
Visa Intelligent Commerce spots trustworthy agents
Visa is working to be the backbone of trust in India's digital world.
Its projects like Visa Intelligent Commerce help spot trustworthy agents for smoother, safer AI-powered shopping.
Features such as Visa Payment Pass Keys (which follow Reserve Bank of India rules) add extra security through second-factor authentication, while tokenization keeps your sensitive information private, even as payments get smarter and faster.