Vishal Garg ousted from Better.com after trying to regain control
Business
Vishal Garg, who started Better.com, has been let go after trying to take back control of the company.
The board voted him out over concerns about his judgment, temperament, and credibility.
You might remember Garg from when he laid off 900 people on Zoom in 2021.
Daniel Lewis becomes Better.com interim CEO
Better.com has lost over $1.5 billion since 2022, and its stock has dropped more than 90%.
Now, investor Daniel Lewis is stepping in as interim CEO to help steady things.
Meanwhile, Garg isn't backing down: he's hired a top lawyer and is still fighting for a comeback.