Vishal Nirmiti IPO gets subscribe from Anand Rathi at ₹580.6cr
Business
Vishal Nirmiti Limited, known for making concrete railway sleepers and steel pipes, has received a Subscribe recommendation on its IPO from Anand Rathi.
The company also handles railway and civil engineering projects, and its shares are set at a 23.2 times fiscal 2026 price-to-earnings ratio with a market cap of ₹5,806 million.
Vishal Nirmiti poised for infrastructure growth
With India ramping up spending on railways and infrastructure, Vishal Nirmiti is in a strong spot for long-term growth.
Its mix of products and services makes it appealing for investors who want to ride the country's infrastructure boom, especially as India's infrastructure capex cycle grows.