Vishal Sikka's Hang Ten Systems raises $53 million, seed total $85 million
Business
Hang Ten Systems, the AI startup launched by former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, just scored $53 million in new funding, bringing its seed total to $85 million.
Backed by big names like Temasek's Xora, Aramco Ventures, and tech leaders from Intel and Yahoo, Hang Ten is quickly making waves in the enterprise software world.
Hang Ten stays independent, grows Hobie
Hang Ten wants to shake up how companies build software by using its own AI-powered framework called Hobie.
The fresh funds will help grow their teams in Europe and India as they take on major projects for giants like Siemens Energy and Saudi Aramco.
Even with buyout offers on the table, Hang Ten is staying independent and focused on solving tough business problems without getting stuck in old-school systems.