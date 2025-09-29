Next Article
Vishvaraj Environment plans ₹2,250 crore IPO
Business
Vishvaraj Environment, based in Maharashtra, is gearing up for a ₹2,250 crore IPO to fuel its next phase of growth.
The plan includes a fresh share issue of ₹1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,000 crore by its promoter.
There's also a chance they'll raise another ₹250 crore through a pre-IPO round.
Proceeds to go toward debt repayment, project expansion
Most of the funds will help pay off existing debt—₹545 crore out of a total debt of ₹1,278.5 crore (as of September 2024).
The rest is set aside for expanding wastewater treatment projects, investing in solar power, and general corporate purposes.
Vishvaraj posted strong numbers too: profits jumped over 60% to ₹266.3 crore and revenue climbed 40% to ₹1,758.7 crore in FY25.