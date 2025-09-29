Vishvaraj Environment plans ₹2,250 crore IPO

Proceeds to go toward debt repayment, project expansion

Most of the funds will help pay off existing debt—₹545 crore out of a total debt of ₹1,278.5 crore (as of September 2024).

The rest is set aside for expanding wastewater treatment projects, investing in solar power, and general corporate purposes.

Vishvaraj posted strong numbers too: profits jumped over 60% to ₹266.3 crore and revenue climbed 40% to ₹1,758.7 crore in FY25.