Vivek Aggarwal urges fintech to invest against AI crypto misuse
Business
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, FATF vice-president Vivek Aggarwal urged fintech companies to invest more in tackling risks from new tech like AI, cryptocurrencies, and virtual assets.
He called these innovations big threats to India's economic growth, but also pointed out that technology itself can help spot and fight misuse.
FATF warns of fintech underinvestment
FATF vice-president Vivek Aggarwal described dealing with these risks as a "cat and mouse game;" the sector is growing fast, but not keeping up with dangers like AI scams or quantum computing breaking encryption.
He emphasized that many fintech firms lack enough resources and investment for proper risk management, warning that quick action is needed so these challenges do not slow down India's progress.