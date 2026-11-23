Vivek Jetley launches 90-day Hexaware review prioritizing AI and deals
Incoming chief executive Vivek Jetley, Hexaware's new CEO, is kicking off his time at the top with a 90-day deep dive into the company's future.
He's putting AI and big business deals front and center, and plans to chat with clients and teams to map out where Hexaware goes next, all in time for its upcoming earnings call.
Carlyle-backed Hexaware $200 million cash 0 debt
Hexaware isn't just sitting on $200 million in cash with zero debt. It is also backed by Carlyle.
Instead of chasing fast growth like some rivals, Jetley wants to build up the company's strengths and focus on key markets and business areas that matter most for long-term success.
The plan? Use its financial edge wisely to boost AI skills and go after bigger deals.