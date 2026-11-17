Vivek Raghavan urges AI priced paise per conversation in India
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan urged that AI usage costs in India should match what people already pay for mobile data.
He suggested pricing AI in paise per conversation, making it affordable for everyone, not just a select few.
As he put it, "A ₹200 recharge and an ₹8,000 handset set the ceiling for what a conversation can cost. Inference priced per token in dollars cannot serve this market; it has to be priced per conversation, at Indian scale," so no one gets left behind as tech evolves.
Sarvam AI building 105B parameter model
Raghavan also emphasized that India needs its own strong AI infrastructure (think better GPUs, cloud systems, and more local datasets) to reduce dependence on foreign tech and support Indian languages.
Sarvam AI is already working toward this by building a massive 105-billion-parameter model designed for India's needs, aiming to make advanced AI accessible across the country despite India not yet being close to manufacturing advanced AI chips.