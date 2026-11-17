At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan urged that AI usage costs in India should match what people already pay for mobile data.

He suggested pricing AI in paise per conversation, making it affordable for everyone, not just a select few.

As he put it, "A ₹200 recharge and an ₹8,000 handset set the ceiling for what a conversation can cost. Inference priced per token in dollars cannot serve this market; it has to be priced per conversation, at Indian scale," so no one gets left behind as tech evolves.