Vivo crowned as India's 2025 smartphone leader: Report

OPPO and Xiaomi each claimed about a 13% slice of the market with roughly 20 million units shipped. Apple recorded 28% year-on-year value growth, even with only a 10% unit share—proving premium phones are still hot.

What's new in early 2026?

After the festive buzz faded in late 2025, shipments declined 4% YoY in Q4 2025, but Vivo still led the pack.

Financing options powered nearly half of all purchases (especially for pricier models above ₹30k), and battery life got better too—average capacity jumped by 9%, while Motorola saw huge gains and Samsung dominated foldables.