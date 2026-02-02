Vivo crowned as India's 2025 smartphone leader: Report
India's smartphone market grew a modest 1% YoY in 2025, but Vivo took the crown—shipping over 32 million phones and grabbing a solid 21% share.
Samsung held onto second place with a 15% share, though its shipments dropped by 11%.
OPPO and Xiaomi follow in the rankings
OPPO and Xiaomi each claimed about a 13% slice of the market with roughly 20 million units shipped.
Apple recorded 28% year-on-year value growth, even with only a 10% unit share—proving premium phones are still hot.
What's new in early 2026?
After the festive buzz faded in late 2025, shipments declined 4% YoY in Q4 2025, but Vivo still led the pack.
Financing options powered nearly half of all purchases (especially for pricier models above ₹30k), and battery life got better too—average capacity jumped by 9%, while Motorola saw huge gains and Samsung dominated foldables.