VIX jumps to 27.7 as traders buy S&P 500 puts
Wall Street's fear gage (the VIX) shot up to 27.7 on Tuesday.
That big jump means investors are feeling pretty anxious right now, not just about AI hype, but about bigger market risks.
More traders are buying protective put options on the S&P 500, basically signaling they're bracing for bumps ahead.
Outages, NVIDIA volatility, IGV options surge
A mix of things: recent tech outages and NVIDIA's earnings (which could swing its stock by more than 7%) have people on edge.
The buzz around Anthropic's upcoming IPO is shaking up tech stocks too, with options volume on the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) suddenly surging to almost four times the 30-day average.
Bets against Salesforce increase, Nasdaq-100 holds
Salesforce took a hit, with way more bets against it than usual, but the Nasdaq-100 has managed to hold steady at its November low.
Plus, while the VIX is high, it hasn't topped its peak from earlier this month, so there's still some stability in the chaos.