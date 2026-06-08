Viyash Scientific to buy BioForLife Italia Srl for ₹188cr
Business
Viyash Scientific is making a big move in pet care, buying Italy's BioForLife Italia Srl for ₹188 crore through its Alivira Animal Health arm.
The deal, set to close by the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, gives Viyash access to over 80% of Italy's veterinary clinics and strengthens its global Companion Animal Health business, right as pet ownership and demand for specialized care are booming.
Alivira to expand BioForLife globally
With BioForLife on board, Alivira can launch new products in Italy and take BioForLife's offerings to Asia, Latin America, and West Asia.
Managing Director and Group CEO of Viyash Scientific Dr. Haribabu Bodeputi summed up the vibe: combining BioForLife's reach with Alivira's product smarts sets them up for serious growth in pet health worldwide.