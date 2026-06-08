Viyash Scientific to buy BioForLife Italia Srl for ₹188cr Business Jun 08, 2026

Viyash Scientific is making a big move in pet care, buying Italy's BioForLife Italia Srl for ₹188 crore through its Alivira Animal Health arm.

The deal, set to close by the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, gives Viyash access to over 80% of Italy's veterinary clinics and strengthens its global Companion Animal Health business, right as pet ownership and demand for specialized care are booming.