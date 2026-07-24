Vlad Tenev's X account hacked to promote fake Vladhood token
Business
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's official X account was hacked and was used to push a fake token called Vladhood ($VLAD).
The post claimed this meme coin was the "official Robinhood chain mascot" and would be listed on the Robinhood app, even sharing a wallet address tied to Robinhood's new blockchain network.
Robinhood confirms hack as blockchain booms
Robinhood quickly confirmed the hack, the scam post was taken down, and it is working with X to get things back on track.
The incident comes just as Robinhood's blockchain network is booming, with over 300,000 daily active addresses and more than $700 million in assets so far, which has also attracted a wave of new meme coins trying to cash in on the hype.