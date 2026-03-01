This port in Tamil Nadu will see investment of ₹15,000cr

The VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port) in Tamil Nadu is set to invest ₹15,000 crore in its ambitious Outer Harbour project. The move aims to enhance the port's cargo handling capacity and position Tamil Nadu as a key transshipment hub in South India. The investment comes on top of an earlier ₹1,500 crore capital expenditure earmarked for port infrastructure upgrades and clean projects with new-age technologies.

Project details Project in line with PM Modi's vision for maritime sector VOC Port Authority Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said the Outer Harbour project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the maritime sector. The port, one of India's oldest operational ports with trade links dating back to 123 AD, currently has an annual cargo handling capacity of 82 million tons per annum (MTPA). The Outer Harbour project will add another four MTPA capacity in two phases by 2027 and 2030.

Competitive edge Expansion plan includes building 2 berths The expansion plan includes building two berths with a draft depth of 18 meters, capable of accommodating even the largest container ships. The berths shall be able to handle vessels of up to 2.5 lakh deadweight tonnage (DWT). This move is aimed at making VOC Port competitive with international hubs in countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Indonesia.

