This port in Tamil Nadu will see investment of ₹15,000cr
What's the story
The VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port) in Tamil Nadu is set to invest ₹15,000 crore in its ambitious Outer Harbour project. The move aims to enhance the port's cargo handling capacity and position Tamil Nadu as a key transshipment hub in South India. The investment comes on top of an earlier ₹1,500 crore capital expenditure earmarked for port infrastructure upgrades and clean projects with new-age technologies.
Project details
Project in line with PM Modi's vision for maritime sector
VOC Port Authority Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said the Outer Harbour project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the maritime sector. The port, one of India's oldest operational ports with trade links dating back to 123 AD, currently has an annual cargo handling capacity of 82 million tons per annum (MTPA). The Outer Harbour project will add another four MTPA capacity in two phases by 2027 and 2030.
Competitive edge
Expansion plan includes building 2 berths
The expansion plan includes building two berths with a draft depth of 18 meters, capable of accommodating even the largest container ships. The berths shall be able to handle vessels of up to 2.5 lakh deadweight tonnage (DWT). This move is aimed at making VOC Port competitive with international hubs in countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Indonesia.
Economic impact
Project expected to generate substantial employment
The Outer Harbour project is expected to meet rising demand, lower vessel turnaround times, and improve the port's competitiveness in handling both South Indian gateway cargo and transshipment cargo. This will be done by attracting larger vessels on the nearby East-West international shipping route. The expanded capabilities are tipped to generate substantial employment across the region and serve as an important hub for southern Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin-Madurai industrial corridor.