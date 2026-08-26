Vodafone Idea and BSNL agree to mutual nationwide network access
Business
Vodafone Idea and BSNL have reached an agreement that lets their users access each other's networks across India.
This means smoother roaming and better coverage, especially in places where one network is weak.
They are also expected to share network infrastructure, including telecom towers and optical fiber, to cut costs and reach more people.
Vodafone Idea BSNL discuss infrastructure sharing
The partnership could help Vodafone Idea earn extra revenue from BSNL users, while BSNL gets to expand its reach in rural areas without spending big on new infrastructure.
They are discussing deeper infrastructure sharing, including for 4G and 5G services.
This move comes after a recent meeting between the companies' top bosses.