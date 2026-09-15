Vodafone Idea appoints Gopika Pant as Independent Woman Director
Business
Vodafone Idea just picked Gopika Pant as its new Additional Director, qualifying as an Independent Woman Director on the company's Board, starting September 17, 2026, for a five-year term.
The move comes after the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendation, with the company pointing to Pant's bringing over 40 years of legal experience and experience across several legal areas.
Pant has over 40 years' experience
Pant has over 40 years of legal experience, including experience in Indian corporate and commercial laws.
She founded Indian Law Partners back in 1999 and has been recognized among India's top 100 lawyers for the last decade.
Forbes India also featured her in its Legal Powerlist twice, so she's bringing some serious expertise to Vodafone Idea's table.