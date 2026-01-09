Vodafone Idea gets 15-year plan to pay massive AGR dues
Vodafone Idea just got a 15-year timeline from the government to clear its huge ₹87,695 crore bill for past telecom dues (called AGR).
This covers money owed from 2006-07 to 2018-19—think principal, interest, penalties, and more.
The move follows a recent decision to freeze the total liability and offer some breathing room with a five-year moratorium.
How does the repayment work?
Starting March 2026, Vodafone Idea will pay ₹124 crore each year for six years, then ₹100 crore annually for the next four.
After that, they'll split what's left into equal payments over six years, from March 2036 to March 2041.
This only covers specific AGR dues—not all their debts.
Why does it matter?
This long-term plan gives Vodafone Idea a shot at survival and helps everyone see how one of India's biggest telcos is handling serious debt.
It also shows how government relief measures are playing out in real numbers—important stuff if you care about where India's telecom industry goes next.