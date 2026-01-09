Vodafone Idea gets 15-year plan to pay massive AGR dues

Starting March 2026, Vodafone Idea will pay ₹124 crore each year for six years, then ₹100 crore annually for the next four. After that, they'll split what's left into equal payments over six years, from March 2036 to March 2041. This only covers specific AGR dues—not all their debts.

Why does it matter?

This long-term plan gives Vodafone Idea a shot at survival and helps everyone see how one of India's biggest telcos is handling serious debt.

It also shows how government relief measures are playing out in real numbers—important stuff if you care about where India's telecom industry goes next.