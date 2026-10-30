Vodafone Idea launches 4 voice-only-prepaid-packs in India unlimited-calls 300-SMS

Vodafone Idea (Vi) just rolled out four new voice-only prepaid packs in India, all about unlimited calls and 300 SMS.

Prices start at ₹179 for 25 days (plus Vi Movies & TV app access), with other options at ₹189 (28 days), ₹203 (30 days), and ₹206 for a full month, though this last one skips the app perks.