Vodafone Idea launches 4 voice-only-prepaid-packs in India unlimited-calls 300-SMS
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just rolled out four new voice-only prepaid packs in India, all about unlimited calls and 300 SMS.
Prices start at ₹179 for 25 days (plus Vi Movies & TV app access), with other options at ₹189 (28 days), ₹203 (30 days), and ₹206 for a full month, though this last one skips the app perks.
TRAI asked, Airtel launched similar plans
This move comes after TRAI asked telecoms to offer cheaper, shorter-validity packs to help low-income users, especially in rural areas.
Airtel also launched similar plans this month, so it's clear the focus is on helping low-income users, especially in rural areas.