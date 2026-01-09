Vodafone Idea plans major debt raise for network boost Business Jan 09, 2026

Vodafone Idea, India's third-biggest mobile operator, is seeking to raise between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 crore from Indian and global lenders.

This follows the government freezing its massive AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore till 2035—a move that gives the company some breathing room to invest in better networks, though it still faces significant spectrum payment obligations.