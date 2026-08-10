Vodafone Idea posts record 5,000 cr EBITDA, lower-than-expected net loss
Vodafone Idea just hit its highest-ever EBITDA (₹5,000 crore) in the June quarter, a huge jump from ₹461 crore back in Q2 FY19.
The company also reported a lower-than-expected net loss of ₹3,754 crore, doing way better than what analysts expected.
Vodafone Idea revenue grows 3.2%
Revenue grew by 3.2% this quarter to ₹11,689 crore, beating forecasts.
For the first quarter of positive net additions since the merger, Vodafone Idea actually gained subscribers, now at 193.1 million.
The company invested ₹1,930 crore to boost its network and has big plans for expanding 4G and rolling out more 5G soon.
CEO Abhijit Kishore called these results "Our robust Q1 FY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution." and sounded optimistic about funding its next growth phase.