Vodafone Idea posts record 5,000 cr EBITDA, lower-than-expected net loss

Revenue grew by 3.2% this quarter to ₹11,689 crore, beating forecasts.

For the first quarter of positive net additions since the merger, Vodafone Idea actually gained subscribers, now at 193.1 million.

The company invested ₹1,930 crore to boost its network and has big plans for expanding 4G and rolling out more 5G soon.

CEO Abhijit Kishore called these results "Our robust Q1 FY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution." and sounded optimistic about funding its next growth phase.