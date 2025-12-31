Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week high today: What's the reason?

Shares of Vodafone Idea , a struggling telecom company, rose by 2.07% to ₹12.32 today, marking a 52-week high. The rise comes amid reports that the Union Cabinet may discuss the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue today. According to The Times of India, the Cabinet is likely to consider Vodafone Idea's bailout plan in its meeting today as part of efforts to alleviate its financial woes.

Relief measures Cabinet's potential relief measures for Vodafone Idea The Cabinet is expected to provide relief from interest and penalties imposed on Vodafone Idea for its AGR dues. This could be a major lifeline for the company, which has nearly ₹2 lakh crore in pending government dues. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier told PTI that the government is working to revive both Vodafone Idea and BSNL to ensure market competitiveness and protect consumer interests.

Court ruling Supreme Court's decision and Vodafone Idea's AGR liability In October, the Supreme Court permitted the government to reassess Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, giving the company some relief. In its petition to the apex court, Vodafone Idea had claimed its AGR liability was ₹83,400 crore as of March 31, 2025. The company also stated it would pay ₹18,000 crore annually from March 2026 for six years.