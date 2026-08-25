Vodafone Idea shares surge 8% on heavy volume near ₹15.34
Vodafone Idea's stock shot up 8% in intraday trade on Tuesday, August 25, coming close to its 52-week high of ₹15.34.
Trading volume was huge; over three crore shares changed hands, way above average.
The stock is now up more than 7% this week, about 30% higher for the year so far, and has more than doubled over the past year.
Vodafone Idea ARPU ₹195 SBI ₹35,000cr
What's behind the buzz?
Vodafone Idea is reportedly finalizing a massive ₹35,000 crore funding deal with SBI: ₹25,000 crore as a loan and ₹10,000 crore as credit.
Plus, their latest results show progress: revenue for the quarter ended June 2026 rose 5.8%, ARPU jumped to ₹195 (up 10.2% year-on-year), and they added subscribers for the first time since merging.
Their user base hit 193.1 million by the end of June, with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, while the company expanded its 5G coverage to more than 200 cities.