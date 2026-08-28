Vodafone Idea to pay ₹49,000cr spectrum dues, boost 4G 5G
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just shared how it's tackling its nearly ₹49,000 crore of spectrum dues, by paying it off over the next three years: about ₹7,000 crore in FY27, ₹15,000 crore in FY28, and ₹27,000 crore in FY29.
This move is part of Vi's bigger push to boost its 4G and 5G networks across India.
Kumar Mangalam Birla: AGR deferred FY35
To pull this off, Vi is counting on better earnings, internal cash flow, and fresh bank loans.
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla assured shareholders that the company has planned for these payments and even got AGR payments pushed back to FY35.
On top of that, Vi had a decent year financially, generating ₹19,411 crore in operating cash flows as of FY26 and is investing another ₹45,000 crore to ramp up its network so more people can get faster internet soon.