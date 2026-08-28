Vodafone Idea to pay ₹49,000cr spectrum dues, boost 4G 5G

Vodafone Idea (Vi) just shared how it's tackling its nearly ₹49,000 crore of spectrum dues, by paying it off over the next three years: about ₹7,000 crore in FY27, ₹15,000 crore in FY28, and ₹27,000 crore in FY29.

This move is part of Vi's bigger push to boost its 4G and 5G networks across India.