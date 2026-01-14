VoiceRun grabs $5.5 million to power up voice agent tech

VoiceRun, a Cambridge-based startup, just secured $5.5 million in seed funding led by Flybridge Capital Partners, with RRE Ventures and Link Ventures also joining in. The cash will help them expand their platform that lets companies build custom voice agents using Python or TypeScript—while keeping full control of their code.

What's VoiceRun building? Their platform connects speech-to-text, large language models (think AI brains), and text-to-speech tools so businesses can create smarter voice bots.

Features like interruptible prompts, turn-taking, and easy telephony integration make it pretty flexible.

You can run it on the cloud or your own servers for better data privacy.

Where is it being used? VoiceRun's tech is already helping out in restaurants (for reservations), and is being adopted in sectors like insurance, banking, and telecommunications.

They're aiming to fill the gap between easy no-code tools and more technical frameworks.