Why Volkswagen may sell superbike maker Ducati
What's the story
Volkswagen AG is contemplating the sale of motorcycle manufacturer Ducati as part of a major restructuring of its vast portfolio. The Italian brand is one of the 600 businesses under review, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said in an interview. This comes as part of Volkswagen's broader strategy to streamline operations and improve competitiveness in the automotive industry.
Market value
Ducati could be worth €1.25B
Ducati, which specializes in "superbikes" like the Panigale, could be worth some €1.25 billion ($1.5 billion) based on industry valuations, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean said.
The Bologna-based company has been a part of VW's Audi group since it was acquired by Audi in 2012.
Despite considering a sale back in 2017, Ducati has continued to thrive as a leading name in motorcycle racing with six consecutive MotoGP constructors' championships since 2020.
Strategic shift
No decisions have been made yet
Volkswagen's supervisory board recently approved a restructuring plan to cut its portfolio of businesses and holdings by about a third.
This move is part of the company's strategy to make itself more competitive in the European automotive market.
"Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management," Dollner said, adding that while Ducati is part of this process, no decisions have been made yet.
Production prospects
Audi is still considering options for US production
Dollner also revealed that Audi is still considering options for US production, including using capacity at an existing Volkswagen factory or Scout Motors' new plant.
This comes as part of a wider reshaping of Volkswagen's production network.
Currently, Audi has no vehicle production in the country, making it more vulnerable to tariffs than BMW and Mercedes-Benz.