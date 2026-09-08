Why Volkswagen may sell superbike maker Ducati

Ducati, which specializes in "superbikes" like the Panigale, could be worth some €1.25 billion ($1.5 billion) based on industry valuations, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean said.

The Bologna-based company has been a part of VW's Audi group since it was acquired by Audi in 2012.

Despite considering a sale back in 2017, Ducati has continued to thrive as a leading name in motorcycle racing with six consecutive MotoGP constructors' championships since 2020.