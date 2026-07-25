Volkswagen engineers Michael Stamp, Marcus Plank charged with insider trading

Volkswagen started the joint venture with a $5 billion investment (later increased to $5.8 billion), and Rivian's stock shot up 23% after the announcement.

Prosecutors say Stamp made about $250,000 from trades, Plank got $50,000, and a relative of Plank also cashed in.

Both were arrested in San Jose on July 24, 2026, and are set to appear in federal court soon.

If convicted, they could each face up to 25 years behind bars.