Volkswagen faces $1.2 billion India tax dispute over import classification
Volkswagen is caught up in a $1.2 billion tax dispute with Indian authorities, who say the company labeled car imports as individual parts to get lower tariffs: 5% to 15% instead of the usual 30% to 35% for complete knocked-down (CKD) kits.
This move, according to officials, let VW pay less duty on Audi, Skoda, and Volkswagen models coming into India.
Bombay HC to decide Volkswagen dispute
Volkswagen says it's being singled out and points out that other brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW use similar methods.
But Indian authorities disagree, citing Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz as examples of manufacturers that follow the prescribed import classification and pay the applicable duties.
Now, the Bombay High Court will decide whether Indian tax authorities are justified in scrutinizing Volkswagen's imports over a 12-year period.