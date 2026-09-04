Volkswagen India to cut 12% workforce by 2027 amid restructuring
Volkswagen India is set to lay off 12% of its workforce by 2027 as part of a big restructuring push.
The move, which kicked off in 2025, is all about saving money and gearing up for new investments, like rolling out a fresh electric vehicle.
Both office staff and shop floor workers will be affected, with the cuts happening faster than usual to help the company stay sharp in a tough market.
Volkswagen global cuts and JSW talks
The India program is separate from Volkswagen's worldwide cost-cutting plan, as the company faces slowing demand and pours more into electric vehicles.
Globally, CEO Oliver Blume aims to trim 50,000 additional jobs and cut down on car models by 2035.
Meanwhile, in India, Volkswagen is talking with JSW Group about possibly selling a controlling stake to bring in more cash.
Even though it trails behind giants like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai here, Volkswagen says India will still be key for manufacturing, engineering, and exports going forward.