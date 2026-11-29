In response to the tax demand, Volkswagen has denied all allegations.

The company has called the case a matter of "life and death" for its Indian operations, where it holds only a 2% market share in the world's third-largest auto market.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen told Mumbai's High Court that "every manufacturer of comparable cars," including Mercedes, BMW, and Kia follows a similar import practice.

Volkswagen dragged its rivals into the case after Indian authorities said they were following rules.