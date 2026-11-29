Volkswagen tax dispute: Carmaker accused of misleading statements about rivals
What's the story
India has accused Volkswagen of making "misleading" statements about the import practices of its competitors, including Mercedes-Benz. The allegations come as part of a massive $1.2 billion tax demand from the Indian government. The country's tax authorities have alleged that Volkswagen imported parts for Audi, SKODA, and VW cars in multiple shipments and paid only a 10% tariff on them. This was allegedly done to dodge the higher duty rate of 30-35% on complete car kits imports.
Legal battle
Volkswagen denies allegations, calls case 'life and death'
In response to the tax demand, Volkswagen has denied all allegations.
The company has called the case a matter of "life and death" for its Indian operations, where it holds only a 2% market share in the world's third-largest auto market.
Earlier this month, Volkswagen told Mumbai's High Court that "every manufacturer of comparable cars," including Mercedes, BMW, and Kia follows a similar import practice.
Volkswagen dragged its rivals into the case after Indian authorities said they were following rules.
Dispute details
Indian government rejects Volkswagen's claims
The Indian government has rejected Volkswagen's claims, saying they are based on "partial/fragmented" data.
A non-public court filing from the tax authority, reviewed by Reuters, says Volkswagen is incorrectly citing imports of certain car parts by its rivals.
The filing contends that the comparison should be with imports where the entire car comes as a knocked-down kit for local assembly.
Tariff comparison
Tax authority clarifies on Mercedes, Hyundai's import practices
The tax authority has clarified that when carmakers import a pre-assembled engine or gearbox with all other parts, they must pay the 30-35% tariff under Indian laws for car kits.
This is unlike the 5-15% Volkswagen paid over 12 years by declaring them all as parts.
The filing specifically mentions Hyundai and Mercedes as carmakers who were following the right practices in this regard.
Upcoming decision
Mumbai court expected to rule on matter soon
The Mumbai court is expected to rule on whether tax authorities are justified in scrutinizing Volkswagen's imports for 12 years.
This will be the first major decision in the high-profile dispute.
Tax disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India, where cases can drag on for years.
Indian officials maintain they are only enforcing the law.