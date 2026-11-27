Volkswagen drags Mercedes, BMW into $1.2B India tax dispute
What's the story
Volkswagen has taken legal action against a $1.2 billion tax demand from Indian authorities over its import practices. The German automaker alleges that it has been unfairly targeted by the government, while other companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Kia follow similar import models for car parts/components at lower tariffs. The ongoing dispute could have major ramifications for other automakers operating in India.
Legal strategy
VW fighting tax demand since 2025
Volkswagen has been fighting the tax demand since 2025, with Indian authorities accusing it of "deliberately" importing components at a 10% tariff.
The company allegedly assembled these into complete cars in India to evade higher tariffs of around 30% on car kits.
However, Volkswagen denies these allegations and claims that this case could "wipe out" all its investments in India, where it only holds a 2% market share.
Rival comparison
VW provided details of rival automakers' imports
In a non-public court filing dated November 10, Volkswagen's India unit claimed that "every manufacturer of comparable cars" follows the same "parts/components model" and pays duty at 10%.
This was in response to India's accusation that VW was the only carmaker indulging in such practices.
The company also provided a one-page table showing import shipment numbers of Mercedes, BMW, Kia, Isuzu Motors, and SAIC Motor's India unit JSW MG Motor.
Accusations
Tax authorities accuse VW of 'fraud and subterfuge'
Indian tax authorities have accused Volkswagen of "fraud and subterfuge."
They allege that the carmaker shipped almost complete Audi, SKODA, and Volkswagen cars to its India plant as individual parts in separate consignments.
This was allegedly done to avoid paying higher taxes applicable on car kits.
The authorities also claimed that VW used internal software to manage such imports.
Upcoming decision
Mumbai court to rule on Volkswagen's challenge
The Mumbai court is set to rule on Volkswagen's challenge, but it is likely that the court will only decide whether tax authorities could have gone back 12 years in scrutinizing VW imports or not.
This case highlights the ongoing tariff disputes that have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India, as investigations and lawsuits can take years, creating business uncertainty.