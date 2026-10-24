Volkswagen pauses India EV investment amid JSW Group talks
Volkswagen is putting its electric car investment in India on hold while it negotiates a possible partnership with JSW Group.
The company has already designed a low-cost EV platform, but wants to sort out its business plan before moving forward.
This pause is part of Volkswagen's bigger effort to cut back on spending and rethink strategy as competition heats up and demand drops in Europe.
Delay could slow Volkswagen India entry
Volkswagen had already trimmed development costs in India by one-third, but this latest delay could slow its entry into the country's fast-growing EV market, where local players like Tata Motors and Mahindra are picking up speed.
Even with these challenges, electric passenger vehicle sales in India nearly doubled year-on-year in September to over 35,000 units, showing that demand is strong.
For now, though, Volkswagen doesn't have any battery-powered cars here under its main or Skoda brands, so it'll need to move smartly if it wants to catch up.