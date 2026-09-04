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Home / News / Business News / Volkswagen to cut 100,000 jobs by 2030
Volkswagen to cut 100,000 jobs by 2030
Volkswagen has also announced plans to halve its product line

Volkswagen to cut 100,000 jobs by 2030

By Mudit Dube
Sep 04, 2026
10:04 am
What's the story

Volkswagen, the German automotive giant, has announced plans to cut 100,000 jobs by the end of this decade. The decision comes as a response to US tariffs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals. The company said that management and unions have agreed on a cost-cutting plan that will see "the reduction of around 50,000 jobs," on top of another 50,000 already agreed.

Product reduction

Volkswagen to halve product line

Along with the job cuts, Volkswagen has also announced plans to halve its product line.

The company produces a wide range of car models under various brands, including Bentley and Audi.

As part of this restructuring effort, four production plants in Germany could be closed within the next eight years.

Leadership challenges

Backlash from employees

Volkswagen's CEO Oliver Blume faced backlash from employees during a recent visit to the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The visit was part of a dialog about the company's financial struggles and potential restructuring plans.

Despite the criticism, Blume's proposed measures to increase job cuts from 50,000 to 100,000 have been approved by VW Group's supervisory board representing labor and shareholders.

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Historic restructuring

Largest restructuring in automotive industry

The total of 100,000 job cuts will be the largest restructuring exercise in the global automotive industry.

It will account for about 15% of Volkswagen's workforce across all its brands, which include SKODA, Seat, Porsche, Cupra, and Lamborghini.

The company currently employs over 650,000 people worldwide.

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Plant closures

Volkswagen's full-scale factory closures in Germany

Volkswagen has also revealed that the future of four German plants, Hannover, Emden, Zwickau and Neckarsulm, could not be guaranteed into the 2030s.

This would be the first time Volkswagen has closed full-scale factories in its home country.

The decision comes amid increasing pressure from fierce Chinese competition in Europe, declining sales in China, and hefty US tariffs.

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