Voltas sells 10L ACs in 81 days with Chennai plant
Business
Voltas just hit a huge milestone, selling 1 million room ACs in only 81 days this year, thanks to its massive Chennai plant.
March 2026 was especially wild, with the company moving over 5 lakh units in a single month and pushing total yearly sales past 22 lakh.
As Chairman Noel Tata put it, "Voltas stands strong today."
Noel Tata retiring amid VoltBek growth
Noel Tata, who has been leading since 2017, is set to retire this November.
Under his watch, VoltBek (Voltas and Arcelik) saw double-digit growth in FY2026 and sold 33 lakh appliances.
Over five years, VoltBek grabbed a solid 14.5% share of India's semi-automatic washing machine market, all while growing at over 30% each year.