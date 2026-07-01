Voltas sells 10L ACs in 81 days with Chennai plant

Noel Tata retiring amid VoltBek growth

Noel Tata, who has been leading since 2017, is set to retire this November.

Under his watch, VoltBek (Voltas and Arcelik) saw double-digit growth in FY2026 and sold 33 lakh appliances.

Over five years, VoltBek grabbed a solid 14.5% share of India's semi-automatic washing machine market, all while growing at over 30% each year.