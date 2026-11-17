Voyage Labs raises $12 million to develop Atlas AI travel assistant
Voyage Labs, started by previously the Director of Product Management for Google Maps and Voyage Labs's co-founder and CEO Manik Gupta, just landed $12 million in seed funding led by Kleiner Perkins.
The cash will help it team up with more travel suppliers and hire engineers to level up its AI travel assistant, Atlas, which is still in private beta for now.
Atlas plans trips start to finish
Atlas isn't just another chatbot: it's built to plan your trips from start to finish, offering real-time suggestions and tracking prices as you go.
Gupta wants Atlas to stand out by making travel planning way simpler and more personal, hoping it'll shake up how we all book our next adventure.