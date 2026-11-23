Vyoma. AI lands ₹2,500cr to ₹5,000cr Chennai NVIDIA GPU deal
L&T Group's Vyoma. AI just landed a massive ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore deal to bring NVIDIA GPUs to its new Chennai data center.
This upgrade is all about powering large-scale AI training and deployment, with the first phase alone set for a huge 250 MW capacity, making it one of India's most ambitious AI hubs.
Vyoma. AI building integrated AI factory
Vyoma. AI is building an "AI Factory" that combines super-fast computing, high-speed networking, and ultra-low-latency connections to handle some seriously heavy-duty AI workloads.
With demand for powerful computing only growing, this move puts Vyoma. AI right at the heart of India's expanding AI scene.