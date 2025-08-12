Next Article
Waaree Energies's stock rises on back of stellar financials
Waaree Energies's stock rose by 2.02% on Tuesday, reaching ₹3,175.00 in the morning trade.
This bump is backed by some pretty impressive numbers: from FY22 to FY25, Waaree's annual revenue shot up from ₹2,854 crore to ₹14,444 crore, while net profit leaped from just ₹80 crore to nearly ₹1,930 crore.
EPS jumps from ₹3.84 to ₹68
Earnings per share (EPS) also jumped—from ₹3.84 to a solid ₹68—showing that Waaree isn't just growing fast but is also getting more efficient and profitable along the way.
These results have boosted investor confidence and helped power today's stock rally.