Waaree Energies's stock rises on back of stellar financials Business Aug 12, 2025

Waaree Energies's stock rose by 2.02% on Tuesday, reaching ₹3,175.00 in the morning trade.

This bump is backed by some pretty impressive numbers: from FY22 to FY25, Waaree's annual revenue shot up from ₹2,854 crore to ₹14,444 crore, while net profit leaped from just ₹80 crore to nearly ₹1,930 crore.