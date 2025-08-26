Waaree Energies's US arm bags 452MW solar module supply contract

Waaree's profits and revenue are on the rise

Waaree is doubling its Texas factory size by the end of 2025, showing it's serious about meeting America's growing demand for clean energy.

The company's profits and revenue are also climbing fast—net profit jumped over 20% last quarter—and its stock is getting more attention after joining a key global index.

All this points to a rising player in the renewable energy game, making waves both in business and sustainability.