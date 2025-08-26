Next Article
Waaree Energies's US arm bags 452MW solar module supply contract
Waaree Energies's US arm just scored a contract to supply 452MW of solar modules to a major American energy developer, with deliveries set for 2025-26 and 2026-27.
This comes on the heels of other recent deals in the US, adding up to over 1,700MW in total.
Waaree's profits and revenue are on the rise
Waaree is doubling its Texas factory size by the end of 2025, showing it's serious about meeting America's growing demand for clean energy.
The company's profits and revenue are also climbing fast—net profit jumped over 20% last quarter—and its stock is getting more attention after joining a key global index.
All this points to a rising player in the renewable energy game, making waves both in business and sustainability.