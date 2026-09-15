Waaree Green Data Centers incorporates Sunstar to develop AI-ready centers
Business
WRTL's subsidiary Waaree Green Data Centers has incorporated Sunstar Data Centers to develop, finance, own and operate hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centers.
This comes as India's data needs are set to skyrocket, from 1.6 GW in mid-2026 to a projected 6 GW by 2029, according to JLL.
WRTL Q1FY27 pipeline includes ₹20,000cr T&D
WRTL's June-quarter (Q1FY27) bidding pipeline included ₹20,000 crore of T&D opportunities and over 10 GWh of BESS.
Plus, Waaree Energies has ₹31,500 crore of announced projects, with ₹22,000 crore to be deployed by FY29, showing a strong push for renewable-powered data centers that can keep up with the rise of AI.
Even though Sunstar is just starting out, WRTL is already looking for projects to get things rolling.