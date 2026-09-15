Waaree Green Data Centers incorporates Sunstar to develop AI-ready centers

WRTL's June-quarter (Q1FY27) bidding pipeline included ₹20,000 crore of T&D opportunities and over 10 GWh of BESS.

Plus, Waaree Energies has ₹31,500 crore of announced projects, with ₹22,000 crore to be deployed by FY29, showing a strong push for renewable-powered data centers that can keep up with the rise of AI.

Even though Sunstar is just starting out, WRTL is already looking for projects to get things rolling.