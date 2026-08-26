Wagr registers 150,000 pet parents, offers meals and support services
Business
Wagr, the pet-tech platform that started beta in June, has registered 150,000 pet parents on the website: think real food, priced between ₹120 and ₹350 per plate.
Besides meals, Wagr has your back with trainers, walkers, vets on call, ambulance support, and even a helpline for all those "uh-oh" moments.
Wagr network spans Chandigarh to Bangalore
After Fredun Pharmaceuticals picked up most of Wagr last year, it is aiming to make it a one-stop shop for all things pet care, including therapeutic diets and exotics such as birds, rabbits, and squirrels.
Wagr's network now stretches from Chandigarh to Bangalore, and Wagr sees big demand in smaller cities like Pune and Vijayawada, especially among big dog families who need extra chow.