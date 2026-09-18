Walgreens to open 1st Global Capability Center in Chennai
Business
Walgreens, the American pharmacy giant, just signed an agreement to open its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in Chennai.
The deal happened after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay returned from his official investment trip to the United Kingdom and marks a major step for Walgreens expanding its presence in India.
Walgreens GCC to create 250+ jobs
Set to open at DLF Downtown Taramani, this new center will focus on technology and business services, creating more than 250 high-value jobs in its first year.
State Industries Minister S Keerthana called it a win for Tamil Nadu's skilled workforce and digital growth, and it fits right into the state's push to attract global companies and boost local opportunities.