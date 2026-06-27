Wall Street backs energy, clean tech as AI demand rises
Business
Wall Street is throwing serious support behind energy and clean tech companies, all because AI needs way more power to keep running.
US data centers are set to nearly double their capacity by 2030, and in just this year, 10 energy-focused firms went public, raising a record $11.6 billion.
Meta Amazon Microsoft pursue AI energy
Companies like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft are leading the charge in new energy tech for AI: think geothermal and nuclear fusion.
Some startups are choosing faster but riskier SPAC deals to go public; it's a quick route but comes with wild swings in value.
As demand for clean energy grows alongside AI's rise, expect even more bold moves (and some big risks) in this space.