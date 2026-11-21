Wall Street banks collect $1B+ in Anthropic and SpaceX fees
Wall Street banks are having a standout year, pulling in more than $1 billion in fees from the blockbuster IPOs of Anthropic and SpaceX.
Anthropic's $81.3 billion debut alone is set to generate $550 million for 22 banks, topping the almost $500 million from SpaceX's record-setting offering in June.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the pack, each pocketing over $110 million.
Banks chase low 0.68% Anthropic fee
These mega-IPOs show just how much influence big companies have: Anthropic's fee was only 0.68%, reflecting tough negotiations and stiff competition among banks to land these deals.
Even with lower fees, banks jump at these opportunities for the bragging rights and future business they bring, especially in trading and wealth management.
Global IPOs have bounced back too, raising more than $357 billion this year and marking the second-biggest year for IPOs since 1995.