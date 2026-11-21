Wall Street banks are having a standout year, pulling in more than $1 billion in fees from the blockbuster IPOs of Anthropic and SpaceX.

Anthropic's $81.3 billion debut alone is set to generate $550 million for 22 banks, topping the almost $500 million from SpaceX's record-setting offering in June.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the pack, each pocketing over $110 million.