Wall Street carry trade risk grows amid AI volatility
Wall Street's go-to money move, the carry trade, is suddenly looking a lot riskier.
This strategy, where investors borrow in low-interest currencies (like the yen or the euro) to chase higher returns elsewhere, was delivering nearly 20% gains earlier this year.
But lately, wild ups and downs in AI stocks and shifting interest-rate expectations are making those easy profits much harder to grab.
Investors play safe after Brazil election
With markets so unpredictable, especially after recent surprises like Brazil's election shaking up its currency, investors are playing it safe.
The big lesson? Even popular strategies can get derailed fast when tech stocks swing or global politics throw curveballs, so investors are becoming more selective before jumping in.