Next Article
Wall Street chills near record highs as year wraps up
Business
Wall Street mostly took a breather on Friday, hovering close to record levels after a strong rally.
The Dow slipped 0.16%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, while the Nasdaq inched up to another all-time high.
Why does this matter?
With just three trading days left in 2025—a year packed with tariff drama, global tensions, and big moves in AI stocks—investors are watching closely.
The so-called "Santa Claus rally" is underway, which often hints at how markets might kick off the new year.
What's behind the numbers?
Tech stocks kept leading the charge: NVIDIA jumped 2% after striking a Groq chip licensing deal, and Target rose nearly 3% thanks to hedge fund buzz.
Meanwhile, energy and real estate sectors lagged behind tech's momentum this year.