Wall Street dips slightly as Fed meeting looms
US stocks took a small step back on Monday after last week's record run—Dow down 0.4%, S&P 500 off 0.2%, and Nasdaq dipping 0.1%.
Investors are now tuning in for fresh signals from the Federal Reserve and key inflation data that could shape what happens with interest rates next.
Gold hits record high; Bitcoin and other cryptos tumble
Gold just hit an all-time high at $3,750 per ounce, as hopes for more Fed rate cuts heat up.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin and other cryptos tumbled after $1.5 billion in bullish bets got wiped out.
The tech world is also buzzing over an announced $100,000 H1-B visa fee and Oracle's CEO stepping down.
Pfizer's $7.3 billion Metsera buyout boosts Metsera stock
Pfizer's big $7.3 billion buyout of weight-loss drug maker Metsera sent Metsera stock soaring by 60%.
With earnings reports from Micron and Costco coming up this week, investors are watching closely to see where things head next.