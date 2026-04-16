Wall Street hits records on earnings and U.S.-Iran optimism
Big day on Wall Street: both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs, boosted by strong company earnings and fresh optimism around U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Even with ongoing sanctions and global tensions, investors stayed upbeat after the White House said discussions about a second round of talks with Iran were ongoing and productive.
Still, the conflict is making oil prices rise slightly and fueling worries about inflation.
Markets rally despite IMF global downgrade
Financial stocks led the charge, while tech, including quantum computing, also saw a big boost.
The Cboe Volatility Index dropped to its lowest since February, showing investors are feeling pretty confident right now.
But it's not all smooth sailing: the IMF just cut its global growth forecast due to energy price spikes from the conflict, warning of possible recession risks if the conflict is extended.