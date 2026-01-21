Wall Street pushes back on Trump's plan to cap credit card interest

Why should you care?

High credit card rates affect many consumers. Trump's idea echoes a bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders and reflects broader interest in capping rates.

But getting this passed won't be easy—it needs Congress on board, and banks are already pitching alternatives like letting parents dip into retirement savings for home down payments.

With affordability still a huge issue post-2024 elections, how this plays out could impact your wallet and future borrowing options.